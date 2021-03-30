Taapsee Pannu goes 'down the line' for 'Shabaash Mithu'

Mumbai :

Taapsee posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen playing a shot.





"Down the line," she wrote as caption.





Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha commented: "Ab India khelegi kya?" To this, Taapsee replied: "@anubhavsinhaa sir India ke liye toh khel rahu hu kabse. Bas field different hai."





The film has been directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven. "Shabaash Mithu" has been produced by Viacom18 Studios.





Taapsee will also be seen in the films "Looop Lapeta", "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Dobaaraa", over the next few months.



