Vilayati Sharaab was a ‘stroke of luck’, says Allu Sirish

The song is composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas, and penned by Kumaar. Featuring with Sirish is TV actress Heli Daruwala.





Sirish, brother of Telugu star Allu Arjun, calls the video a “stroke of luck”, adding that he awaits “something exciting” for a Hindi film debut.





“I have not thought about a Hindi debut yet but if something exciting comes my way I will definitely do it,” said Sirish.





He adds: “Right now my dubbing work only is travelling so much and that gets me so excited. With the films lined up here, I don’t get time to actively pursue anything else.”





Sirish made his acting debut as the lead star of the 2013 bilingual film Gouravam and later did successful films such as Kotha Janta, Srirasthu Subamastu and Okka Kshanam.