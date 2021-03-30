Carbon is the title of Vidharth 25

Chennai :

Talking about it, the director of the film Srinivasan said, “The title will certainly justify the story because Vidharth’s dreams end up as true incidents in the story. He is an ITI student who aspires to join police. He wanted this to be his landmark film and we started shooting. Marimuthu plays Vidharth’s dad who is a corporation lorry driver. They both communicate with each other on WhatsApp despite living in the same house.”





Dhanya Balakrishna is playing the female lead. The story is set against the backdrop of Chennai and Thirukovilur and takes place across six nights and seven days. Produced by Jothi Murugan and Sreenivasan for Benchmark Films, Carbon has music by Sam CS and Praveen KL has been roped in to handle the edits.