Shekhar Kapur has solution for Suez Canal stranded ship issue

The filmmaker on Monday tweeted that if the technology can be implemented properly, such incidents will not affect world trade.





The mega ship that had blocked the Suez Canal since March 23 has been re-floated, maritime service provider Inchcape Shipping said on Monday. The blockage of the canal had led to disrupted supply chains and sent ripples through global markets.





"So the #SuezCanal is open again! It is amazing that one small waterway built in 1869 controls 12% of all Global Trade. That's 10billion dollars every day. The next technology we need is 4G printing.. so goods don't need to be shipped, they can be printed," Kapur tweeted on Monday.





Singer Adnan Sami also shared a hilarious take on the situation on Monday.





The singer tweeted: "When you're mind gets blocked with too many ideas than the tracks available to record them!! #suez #suezcanal."