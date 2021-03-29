Dwayne Johnson announces 'Black Adam' release date

New York :

"Disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself BLACK ADAM is coming July 29, 2022. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change," he captioned the video.





Hours prior to the announcement, Johnson had shared a brief video about Black Adam's origin story as a part of the DC comics, and will now be a part of the DC cinematic universe as well.





"Word on the street is that Black Adam, himself is making an announcement today. Let's see what he has in store as the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Stay tuned," he had captioned the video.





Production on "Black Adam" is scheduled to kick off in April in Atlanta, Georgia, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



