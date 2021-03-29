Sarpatta Parambarai promo video is a huge hit

Chennai :









Arya plays a boxer named Kabilan while John Kokken plays Vembuli. The story revolves around two boxing groups in North Chennai, Sarpetta Parambarai and Idiyappa Parambarai and is set in the 80s. The film also stars Kalaiyarasan as Vetriselvan, Pasupathi as Rangan Vaathiyar, and Dushara Vijayan as Mariyamma. Sarpatta Parambarai also stars Anupama Kumar, Sanchana Natarajan, and John Vijay in prominent roles. The film has music by Santhosh Narayanan and is produced by Ranjith’s Neelam Productions.