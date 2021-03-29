Vadivelu, Suraj join hands again for Naai Sekar

Chennai :

But director Suraj, one of Vadivelu’s closest friends in the industry, has successfully managed to finalise a film with the comedian in the lead role. The movie has been titled Naai Sekar and will be a spin-off from Thalainagaram. A source in the know of things told DT Next, “Vadivelu and Suraj have delivered blockbusters like Thalainagaram, Marudhamalai and Kaththi Sandai. Naai Sekar also will be on those lines and will go on floors from April and hot in a single schedule. An official announcement from the production company will be made soon.” Vadivelu was last seen in Vijay’s Mersal in 2017. Apart from this project, Vadivelu was also a part of Kamal Haasan’s Thalaivan Irukkiran which is now rumoured to be shelved.



