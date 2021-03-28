Rasika Dugal: Male writers make women characters very nice

Mumbai :

The actress adds that sometime back she was only offered roles of women who were "morally upright" and she never found them to be very realistic.





"For the longest time, I felt that the kind of roles that I was being offered were morally upright. You don't usually see that in life," she told IANS.





She says that a lot of male writers tend to make the women in their stories very nice.





"A lot of men writing women characters do this disservice. They make the characters very nice. I was a tad bored with it. I was missing complexity. But then, I got several roles that were were different. I am totally enjoying this phase," she says.





Rasika adds that she has never tried to find out why she has been accepted or rejected for a role.





"Why you are or are not approached is something I don't know about. I am happy to be oblivious to this. If I find out why someone takes or rejects an actor, I will quit this career. I would rather be oblivious and delusional rather than sit and worry what people think," she says.





She adds that she heavily relies on her instincts while choosing roles.





"I approach every role instinctively and I don't believe in labelling a role as strong or weak. I am uncomfortable with that as that's not how I saw it. I saw it with moments of weakness and strength,"A she says.





The actress has been seen in series such as "Out of Love", "Delhi Crime" and "Mirzapur". She has also been part of movies such as "Lootcase", "Tu Hai Mera Sunday" and "Hamid".



