Kareena posts family picture on Instagram

Mumbai :

The picture was from their London trip and the family seems to be having fun in a park. Besides Kareena, the picture also has her husband actor Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur, sister Karisma Kapoor with her two kids - Samaira and Kiaan and her mother Babita. She wrote about how she cannot wait to go on another family trip to London soon.





"Always better together PS: London, I can't wait to be back," she wrote.





Karisma reposted the picture and wrote: "Can't wait,". She also posted a heart and hug emoji.





Meanwhile, Kareena recently returned to work, after giving birth to her second baby.





Kareena and Saif were blessed with a baby boy on February 21 this year. Kareena gave her fans a glimpse of the little one on International Women's Day, when she posted a picture on Instagram.





After tying the knot in October 2012, the couple welcomed their first baby Taimur in December 2016.



