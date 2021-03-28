Kriti Sanon shares Mumbai-Itanagar journey

Mumbai :

She took to social media to share a reel showcasing her travel from Mumbai to Itanagar.





The reel starts with her falling asleep in the fight to her travelling by road to Itanagar.





"#ArunachalTravelSeries Episode 1: Mumbai to Itanagar," she wrote.





Kriti has been keeping her fans updated with her shoot schedule through regular posts and stories on Instagram.





The actress will be sharing the screen with actor Varun Dhawan in the film. Bhediya is directed by Amar Kaushik and also stars Deepak Dobriyal. The film is slated to release on April 14, 2022.





Besides "Bhediya", Kriti has multiple films in her kitty. She will be seen in the film "Mimi", which is based on surrogacy. She is also a part of the film "Bachchan Pandey" that also stars actor Akshay Kumar. She will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in the "Ganpath". She also has "Hum Do Hamare Do" with Rajkummar Rao and "Adipurush" with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.