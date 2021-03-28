Sumedh Mudgalkar: Got a great response for Holi sequence

Mumbai :

For the sequence, Bollywood choreographers Rekha and Chinni Prakash were roped in and more than 1000 kg of colour has been used.





Actor Sumedh Mudgalkar, who plays the role of Krishna in the show, says that the sequence was loved by the viewers.





"Holi sequences are always special for us at the show We got a great response for the sequence. The experience of working with Rekha ji and Chinni Prakash sir was very good and peaceful. Work happened smoothly. We take time to understand how beautiful a shot is. We only realise it when we see it on screen. This sequence was surely a visual treat," he told IANS.





He also adds that proper Covid protocols were followed during the shoot. "We maintained social distancing and followed everything else too. It was a learning experience for all of us on the set. Everyone gave a 100 per cent and enjoyed to a 100 per cent," he says.





Rekha added: "The experience shooting and choreographing the special Holi Sequence was a magical and memorable one."





Radha Krishna airs on Star Bharat.