Ileana D'Cruz on criticism: Everyone is entitled to their opinion

Mumbai :

The actress is currently gearing for the release of the upcoming film "The Big Bull", which co-stars Abhishek Bachchan and is set for an OTT release. The film is based on the securities scam of 1992, and broadly outlines the story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.





Hansal Mehta's much-feted series "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" has already narrated the subject amid much acclaim last year. Ileana claims she is not worried about comparisons.





"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. So, you can have a film come out and be like we saw something like this 10 years ago. People are always entitled to their opinions. You can't have everybody turn up and say we absolutely loved it," Ileana told IANS.





She added: "Some people are going to love it, some probably not, and I am leaning towards the fact that it will be a completely different experience. I genuinely think people will like it. Abhishek looks amazing in the film. I think he has done such a great job and I am excited to see what people think."





Ileana says she is not disappointed with the film settling for an OTT release. "There was no disappointment. Sometimes it's better because we can get to a lot more people and I am a big home bird. I like to sit at home and watch movies. So, I am sure that there are so many more people like me. I wasn't feeling disappointed that it was going to an OTT platform. For me it is unusual because it is my first film that is going to an OTT platform. I think it will be an experience," she said.





The actress reveals the reason why she instantly said yes to the film.





"The minute I heard the story I found it unusual, and I have always gravitated towards films and characters that are different -- something I haven't done before. It kind of checked all the boxes for me. Great story and unusual so I just said yes straight away."





The film directed by Kookie Gulati is scheduled to stream April 8 onwards on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.