Vishnu confirms wedding to Jwala in April

Chennai :

There were reports on the weekend that the couple is all set to tie the knot in April. Jwala had a pre-bridal bash and had shared pictures on social media. While there was no official announcement on the wedding, Vishnu Vishal confirmed to DT Next and said, “Yes, the wedding is on cards and will take place in April. We are looking for an auspicious date and the wedding will take before the last week of April. We are finalising the venue for the wedding and will announce once everything is set.”





The wedding will be a close-knit affair with family members and close friends of the couple in attendance. Vishnu while promoting his recently-releases Kaadan in Hyderabad was seen along with Jwala and said that they are set to tie the knot soon.