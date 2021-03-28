KS Ravikumar to star in OTT film titled Mathil directed by Mithran Jawahar

Chennai :

Talking about it Mithran Jawahar said, “Mathil revolves around an important issue that will resonate with every individual who built their dream house from scratch.” This is the first time that Mithran is venturing into a new territory. “There are situations in life where external influences bring us down. However, the need to express our emotions and stand up for our rights is the crux of Mathil.”





The Zee5 original film will premiere on April 14. KS Ravikumar said, “The story is something we come across in our life everyday. It is a lesson for politics is. Reminds us of our responsibility. Mathil will be an eye-opener for people who do not question the system that frames rules.”





The film also stars Mime Gopi, Madhumita, Kathadi Ramamurthy and Lollu Sabha Swaminathan.