Demi Lovato chronicles relapse, overdose in powerful new song 'Dancing With The Devil'

The moving track, which has been released on Lovato's official YouTube page, was also shared by the singer on her social media handles. Sharing the song on her Twitter handle, Lovato wrote, "#DancingWithTheDevil is out now including a special acoustic performance . It feels absolutely unreal having this out right now, I love you all so so much. Thank you for your support and love this week with the premiere of #DemiDWTD."





In the single 'Dancing With the Devil', also the title of her new YouTube documentary, the star sings about giving into temptation and spiraling back into addiction to drugs and alcohol. Both the projects were drawn from her experience of relapsing in 2018 and then suffering a near-fatal opioid overdose later that year. "It's just a little red wine, I'll be fine / Not like I wanna do this every night," the 28-year-old-singer sings, referring to her relapse.





She sings, "I've been good, don't I deserve it? / I think I earned it, feels like it's worth it / In my mind." By the second verse, it's "a little white line," then "a little glass pipe." "Tin foil remedy, almost got the best of me," she sings, referring to smoking heroin. "I keep prayin' I don't reach the end of my lifetime," she croons.





In the track's chorus, she refers to her overdose directly, singing that she "almost made it to heaven" by "playing with the enemy / gambling with my soul." "It's so hard to say no / When you're dancing with the devil," she sings.





She wrote the track with Bianca Deiandra Atterberry, John Ho, Mitchell Allan Scherr. The new single, which follows the likes of 'Anyone' and 'What Other People Say', are set to be a part of her album 'Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over', reported People magazine. The first three songs on the record, whose tracklist features 19 songs, are thought to delve into her pre-overdose experience as a prelude to her "starting over."





The album is set to feature tracks alongside the likes of Ariana Grande, Noah Cyrus and Saweetie. It is slated to release on April 2 this year.