George RR Martin signs overall deal at HBO

The 72-year-old writer will develop content for HBO and HBO Max under the pact, announced Friday, which is said to be in the mid-eight figures, reported Deadline.





Martin is best known for the ''A Song of Ice and Fire'' book series, which was adapted on the small screen with HBO’s smash hit and critically-acclaimed series ''Game of Thrones''.





The show, one of the most popular and influential series of all time, ended its eight-season run in 2019. Martin is currently developing multiple ''Game of Thrones'' prequels with HBO, which has officially ordered on series -- ''House of Dragon''.





Outside of the ''GoT'' universe, the four-time Emmy winner is also developing the series ''Who Fears Death'', which is an adaptation of Nnedi Okorafor’s award-winning 2011 novel, and ''Roadmarks'' for HBO.