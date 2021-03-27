Matt Damon's 'Stillwater' to release in US on July 30

Los Angeles :

The announcement was made by studio Focus Features on Friday in a statement posted on its official website.





The movie, which hails from Participant and DreamWorks, has been directed by Tom McCarthy of ''Spotlight'' fame.





It features Damon as Bill, an American oil-rig rough neck from Oklahoma who goes to Marseille in France to meet his estranged daughter (Abigail Breslin), in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit.





''Bill makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter. In the process, he develops a friendship with a local woman and her young daughter and embarks on a personal journey of discovery and a larger sense of belonging in the world,'' the official plotline read.





The movie, which also stars actor Camille Cottin in a pivotal role, has been produced by Liza Chasin, Jonathan King, McCarthy and the late Steve Golin.