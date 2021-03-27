Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to make OTT debut with web-series 'Faadu'

Mumbai :

"I wanted to tell a unique story that will challenge my brain, allow me to dive deeper into building new dimension of characters, paving a new grammar of storytelling for a new age audience," said Tiwari.





The filmmaker, who shot to fame directing "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Panga" and "Nil Battey Sannata" has joined hands with SonyLIV for her OTT debut.





"We have shared similar passion and excitement over the years when it comes to the stories we want to say, and taking a similar journey forward, this unconventional screenplay and long format medium will surely make me learn, think on my toes and hopefully stir hearts with its relatable concept," said Tiwari.





Details about the cast are still under wraps. "Faadu" will be produced by Studio Next.