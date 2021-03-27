Hema Malini sings Shri Krishna bhajans for Holi

Mumbai :

The bhajans are titled "Phagun mein shyam rang sang" and "Krishna holi mein rang jao". On the second bhajan, the actress is accompanied by noted singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan.





Addressing her fans, Hema Malini opened up on the songs: "Radhe Radhe! I wish you all a very happy Holi. On the occasion of Holi I have sung two song, which are written by Kavi Narayan Agarwal and music is by Vivek Prakash. I am more than happy to sing these two beautiful songs, especially the one with Shankar Mahadevan. It is my honour to work with him. I would like to congratulate and thank Zee Music who is releasing the songs. Be safe!"





Informing about the songs, Shankar Mahadevan said: "Jai Shri Krishna and Radhe Radhe and I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This Holi is very special for me because I have sang a song written by Kavi Narayan Agarwal and music by Vivek Prakash releasing under the banner of Zee Music. However, this song is further special for me because I am singing the song with legendary Hema Malini ji and she has sung the song so beautifully. I hope you'll like this rendition. It is a Holi special song. Stay safe!"





The songs released on Saturday, on YouTube.