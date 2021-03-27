Dia Mirza poses with step-daughter in Maldivian vacay pic

Male :

In the images, Dia is in perfect holiday mood, dressed light summer wear, big rounded shades and a hat, as she poses against the backdrop of the sea, the beach, blue sky and island flora. The photographs have been clicked by Vaibhav.





"Cast Away' let's play Our #JAMoment on a secluded island in the sun! What fun Thank you @travelwithjourneylabel @jamanafaru_maldives for a another perfect day. Photos by Him (Getting better)," Dia wrote.

Dia got married to Vaibhav last month. The actress had then shared that the wedding was completely biodegradable. The high point of the wedding was a vedic ceremony conducted by a woman priest.