Katie Cassidy joins Dermot Mulroney, Mel Gibson's 'Agent Game'

To be directed by Grant S Johnson from a script by Mike Langer and Tyler W Konney, the movie will also feature actors Katherine McNamara, Rhys Coiro and Annie Ilonzeh, reported Deadline.





Mulroney will play Harris, a CIA officer involved in missions to detain and relocate foreign nationals for interrogation. When a political shift in Washington turns his allies into enemies, Harris finds himself the scapegoat for a detainee’s murder and must run from a team of operatives sent to bring him in (McNamara and Coiro), led by a ruthless double agent (Ilonzeh).





Gibson will star in the movie as an intelligence official running the unsanctioned covert operation to hunt down the disgraced spy.





The details of Cassidy's character are not known yet.





''Agent Game'' will be produced by Tyler W Konney through his production banner Taylor & Dodge. Cassidy is best known for her role as Laurel Lance and Black Siren in the CW’s ''Arrowverse''.