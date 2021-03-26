Kangana heads to Jaisalmer for 'Tejas' shoot

Mumbai :

In the picture, the actress can be seen praying. She also added that she is "distressed" to see the rise in Covid-19 cases everywhere and said that she is praying for the safety of all. In the image, she wears a sari and a necklace. She tied her hair in a bun.





"It was a very short trip home, now leaving for Jaisalmer for #Tejas shoot, distressed to see COVID cases rise everywhere, praying for everyone's well being .... also thank you for all for all the love and kindness bestowed upon #thalaivitrailer," she wrote.





Kangana launched the trailer of her upcoming film "Thailaivi" in Mumbai and Chennai on March 23, her birthday. Last week, she was also declared winner of the Best Actress National Award for "Manikarnika" and "Panga".





"Tejas" is directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara. The film was shot in Delhi before the unit moved to Rajasthan. The actress has been keeping her fans updated with pictures of the shoot on Instagram.



