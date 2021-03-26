City prodigy beats lockdown challenges to make music for Mohanlal’s debut directorial

Chennai :

The film Barroz will be the directorial debut of Mohanlal. “After I expressed my interest, things happened quickly. Barroz is the big-screen adaptation of filmmaker-writer Jijo Punnoose’s story Barroz – Guardian of D’ Gama’s Treasure. Jijo, who is writing the script of the film, visited me at my home in Saligramam and narrated the script. My dad liked the story and since it’s a children’s film, he thought it would be perfect for me to work on. I was so intrigued by the story - the film will be shot in 3D and revolve around a mythical figure called Barroz, who has been guarding Vasco da Gama’s treasure for over 400 years. Since it is a historical movie, I had to compose some background scores before the shoot itself. I had a few interactions with the team and they briefed me about the music track. Mohanlal uncle is cool and gave me the freedom to compose music. I produced a few tracks and he was happy with my work. Working with prominent people in the film industry has given me a better insight to film music,” Lydian, now 15, said.





Currently, he is shuttling between Kochi and Chennai for work and recordings. “Though the pre-production work started two years ago, it was stopped because of the pandemic. I am composing two main songs and a few theme songs. This would be a huge step in my music career. Also, I am learning how the music industry works in films - production, recordings, etc. I am feeling more responsible now,” the prodigy said.





Lydian’s father Varshan said the project would help the youngster explore his talent. “This is a great opportunity for Lydian and we are waiting to see my son doing wonders again,” Varshan quips. The film stars Mohanlal in the title role and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shayla McCaffrey, Sara Vega, and Rafael Amargo are also part of the film.