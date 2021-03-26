AVM, Arivazhagan foray into OTT with Tamil Stalkers

Chennai :

Titled Tamil Stalkers, the series will be directed by Arivazhagan and will premiere on SonyLiv. Touted to be a cyber-crime thriller, the story is about the infamous Tamil cinema piracy site Tamilrockers. Talking about it, Aruna Guhan and Aparna Guhan Shyam, Partners, of AVM Productions, say, “Tamil Stalkers dwells on the unheard aspects of the Tamil industry’s relentless battle against piracy and ways to counter the menace. We are extremely passionate to bring it forth to the audience in partnership with SonyLIV. Along with a visionary director like Arivazhagan, we are sure to hit the right chords with Tamil Stalkers.”





Danish Khan- Business Head- SonyLIV, says “We at SonyLIV are delighted to start our Tamil language LIV Original slate with Tamil Stalkers, a show that will be produced by one of the pioneer creative powerhouse AVM.