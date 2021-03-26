Nayan, Vignesh Shivan to announce wedding soon?

Early on Thursday morning, Vignesh Shivan took to his social media account and posted a cryptic picture of Nayanthara flaunting a ring.
Chennai: Vignesh captioned the image as, “Viralodu uyir kooda korthu.... (sic).” For those who are unaware, the couple refer each other to as ‘Uyir’. The image went viral within a few hours and speculations of their engagement started spreading like wildfire across the internet. Some reports also suggested that the couple is all set to tie the knot after the release of We tried to reach Vignesh Shivan, who refused to comment on this. However, a close to the couple told DT Next, “If that was the case, I would have been the first person to know. There was no engagement that happened and nor has there been a wedding announcement.” The couple has been dating since 2015. They met and fell in love on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Though there were rumours about their wedding multiple times, neither Vignesh nor Nayanthara have been vocal about anything pertaining to their relationship.
Conversations