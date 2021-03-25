Netflix sets premiere date for 'The Kominsky Method' final season

Los Angeles :

The series follows Michael Douglas' Sandy Kominsky, an ageing actor and acting coach who has navigated the challenges of growing older alongside his close friend, Norman (Alan Arkin) -- but now has to do so without him. Arkin left the show last September after its third season renewal in July.





According to Deadline, the upcoming chapter will deal with ''money, death, love, murder and dreams coming true''.





Created by TV icon Chuck Lorre, the final season will also star Kathleen Turner, Sarah Baker, Paul Reiser, Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, Graham Rogers and Haley Joel Osment.





Lorre also serves as executive producer with Al Higgins and Douglas on ''The Kominsky Method''.





The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc in association with Warner Bros Television.