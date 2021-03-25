Jack Garratt, Sarah heading for divorce

London :

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to inform fans that he is "tired" and "anxious" as he is undergoing the proceedings of the divorce.





He wrote in the Instagram story: "I need to reset. I'm tired and anxious all the time. I'm trying to work viciously on new music, trying to get through a divorce without holding onto unhealthy feelings of resentment and betrayal."





Garratt added: "I, like millions of us, am exhausted. I can only do this. Express the ways in which I am tired, I desperately want to do more."





He also asked his followers to "reset" their lives together.





Garratt concluded: "Tell me how you're tired. Let's reset together and reactivate our fight before the weekend."