'Bunty Aur Babli 2' release date deferred over Covid resurge

Mumbai :

The film was earlier slated to hit theatres on April 23. A new release date for the film is yet to be announced.





Informing about the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Thursday: "#BreakingNews: #BuntyAurBabli2 - which was scheduled to release in *cinemas* on 23 April 2021 - has been postponed... #YRF will announce the new release date later. #SaifAliKhan, #RaniMukerji, #SiddhantChaturvedi #Sharvari."





"Due to the spike in #Covid19 cases and the impact on the entertainment industry in #India, #YRF has taken the call to push the release of #BuntyAurBabli2 ahead," he added.





"Bunty Aur Babli 2" is a sequel to the 2005 hit film "Bunty Aur Babli" starring Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. The sequel also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.





The first installment ran high on humour, drama, melodrama, romance and music and was showered with love by the audience. The sequel, following up on the story, updates the formula for today's generation. "Bunty Aur Babli 2" is directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma.



