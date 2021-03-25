After Rancho, its Farhan, as Madhavan tests positive for Covid

Mumbai :

The actor took to Twitter to share the news in a quirky manner. Madhavan posted a photograph of himself and Aamir Khan from the poster of their 2009 comedy film "3 Idiots" where he played a character called Farhan while Aamir was Rancho.





Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has also tested positive for the virus and the news came out just a day before. Referring to that, Madhavan wrote: "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up."





Madhavan added: "BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don't want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well."





Raju was a character played by Sharman Joshi in "3 Idiots", who is in good health, that's why Madhavan cropped his picture out and wrote "this is one place we don't want Raju in".





Commenting on Madhavan's tweet, fans expressed their concern and shared prayers for his speedy recovery.



