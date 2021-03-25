Soori plays a Mammootty fan in Mugen’s Velan

Actor Soori will be playing a crucial role in Mugen Rao’s upcoming film Velan. So far the actor’s role in the film has been kept under wraps.
Chennai: Director Kavin opened up on Soori’s role and told DT Next, “The film is set in the backdrop of Pollachi and Soori plays a Palghat guy according to the story. The name of his character is Mamooka Dineshan and is a huge Mamootty fan in the movie. He trained himself to deliver his dialogues in that specific dialect and has done a smooth job. His costumes for the film will be similar to that of Prithviraj in Ayyapanum Koshiyum. Soori will be wearing a long kurta and a veshti.” The actor will join the team yet again in April. “He has completed his talkie portions and will join us for a song in the first or second week of April.”
Conversations