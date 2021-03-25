Navarasa team to honour technicians on March 28

For those who have been awaiting an update on Mani Ratnam’s anthology Navarasa, the latest buzz is that the team will honour FEFSI workers on March 28.
Chennai: It was reported that the proceeds of Navarasa that will premiere on Netflix will be given to 10,000 struggling technicians from Tamil film industry. A source in the know of things told DT Next, “The artist along with the directors and producers of Navarasa will honour the FEFSI members and give away the proceeds on Sunday. The latest addition to the team of Navarasa is National award-winning director Priyadarshan. He has directed a segment in the anthology, which is all set to premiere on Netflix in the second week of April.” Apart from Priyadarshan, the nine anthology films will be directed by Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, KV Anand, Ponram, and Rathindran Prasad. “Navarasa is truly a gesture of solidarity as it brought the industry together to provide support during an unprecedented crisis. We are thrilled to say the relief and support from the film will reach over 10,000 deserving beneficiaries across the industry,” Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan had said in a statement.
