Naomie Harris, Chiwetel Ejiofor in 'The Man Who Fell To Earth' remake series

Los Angeles :

The project based on a Walter Tevis novel of the same name is about an alien who arrives on earth. Ejiofor will play the alien while Harris is set to portray Justin Falls, a scientist and an engineer leading the race to save two planets.





Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are writing and executive producing the series. Kurtzman will also direct multiple episodes.





"To be working with an actor of Naomie's caliber is an absolute dream. Her strength, her complexity and her bold artistic choices are an inspiration. We couldn't be more thrilled to have her on board," Kurtzman and Lumet said in a statement.





It is set to premiere in 2022 and filming is expected to kickstart in London soon.



