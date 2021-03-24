Olivia Colman can't recall her Oscar-winning speech of 2019

London :

"I can't remember what I said. I only know because I've seen it played back now. I can't remember what happened afterwards," she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview.





"My husband said it was the best night of his life. And had it been the other way around, if I could have watched him, I understand. I would have loved that, and I would've remembered everything. But I'm afraid I still can't quite believe it happened," added Colman who is nominated for an Oscar this year in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in "The Father".





Colman, during the interview, also revealed how her co-stars of "The Favourite" -- actresses Emma Stone and Rachel McAdams -- had agreed to let her compete in the Best Actress category, while they competed in the Best Supporting Actress category, without informing Colman about their decision.





"I refused to say it. I said, 'We can either all go up for lead, or all go up for supporting'. But then, what I didn't realise... someone let it slip that Emma and Rachel had both decided... that they would go (for) supporting (actress) to make me go lead, because they said they'd both had it (Oscar), so it was my turn," she said.





"Isn't that amazing? That's two incredible friends. I said I was not doing it unless we could all be equal. So they ignored me, and did something selfless and charitable," Colman added.