Kangana Ranaut shares birthday pictures, videos

Mumbai :

On her birthday, she launched the trailer of her upcoming film "Thailaivi". After this, she celebrated her birthday with the team of the film as well as Ekta Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi.





Kangana looks stunning in an orange saree in the launch pictures, which she teamed up with a bun and flowers. The videos showcased the decked-up party room, which had lots of flower arrangements, candles and balloons.





"Some glimpses from my birthday," she wrote.



Thank you Aksht for planning this dinner to perfection... some glimpses from last night ❤️ pic.twitter.com/L0FuWc9sFZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 24, 2021

The party was organised by Kangana's younger brother Aksht, who got married recently.





Meanwhile, Kangana released the trailer of "Thailaivi" first in Chennai and then in Mumbai.





Directed by AL Vijay, the film is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. The film is slated to hit screens on April 23.



