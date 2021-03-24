Wed, Mar 24, 2021

SSR's sister on 'Chhichhore' National Award: Wish you're there

Published: Mar 24,202103:48 PM by IANS

Late Sushant Singh Rajputs California-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti wishes the actor was around to witness Chhichhore winning a National Award in the Best Hindi Film category.

"Chhichhore wins National Film Award. Bhai, I know you are watching, but I wish you were there to receive the award. Not a single day passes when I don't feel proud of you. #ChhichhoreBagsNationalAward #SushantOurHero," Shweta tweeted.

In a separate tweet, she shared photographs of a Sushant Singh Rajput memorial plaque.

It reads: "Sushant Singh Rajput (1986-2020, Bihar, Mumbai, India), an actor, keen Astronomer, environmentalist and humanitarian, a soul that touched millions."

Sharing the photos, Shweta tweeted: "He lives on... his name lives on... his essence lives on! That is the impact of a pure soul! You are God's own child my baby... you will always live on... #ForeverSushant."

"Chhichhore", which bagged the National Award this year, had a theatrical release on September 6, 2019. Sushant died on June 14, 2020.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has dedicated the victory to late Sushant, lead actor of the film.

