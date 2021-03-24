There is no nepotism and backbiting in south cinema industries: Kangana

Chennai :

Talking at the event Kangana on her 34th birthday, she didn’t mince words. “So far, I have only been recommended by people to be thrown out of the movies. Here, on the contrary Vijayendra Prasad recommended me to the team and brought me on board,” she smiled. Kangana also spoke about her love for south film industries. “They are welcoming. There is no nepotism, politics and backbiting. I am here now and I don’t want to leave this place,” she said.





The actress on a concluding note broke down emotionally as she thanked the director of the film, Vijay. “Vijay believed in me. He is a man who hasn’t made me feel apologetic about my talent. I’m getting emotional, I’m not usually like that, but I want to say that he is one person, who has made me feel good about my talent. Usually the camaraderie they show with male hero, is never shown with an actress. But as a director, I learnt from him how to treat actors and how to show creative partnership,” said a teary-eyed Kangana. Thalaivi, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy.





The movie is set to release worldwide on April 23 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.