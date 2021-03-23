Dhanush pens a heartfelt note thanking fans, film fraternity friends and media over National Award win for 'Asuran'

Chennai :

Actor Dhanush penned a heartfelt note to fans, film fraternity friends and media on Tuesday over National Award win for his film 'Asuran'.





Asuran won two National Awards, one in 'Best Tamil Film' category and other in 'Best Actor' category for Dhanush at the 67th National Film Awards.





The 67th edition of the awards were organised by Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The ceremony was scheduled to be held in May 2020 but postponed owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

The caption of the actor's tweet read, "OM NAMASHIVAAYA." (sic)





In the statement, Dhanush has called director Vetrimaaran a friend, companion and a brother and has expressed that he can't wait to hear what director Vetrimaaran has written for him in their next film.