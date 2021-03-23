I have put 40 years of my work for Marakkar: Priyadarshan

Chennai :

Priyadarshan talks to us a few minutes after Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham won the National Award for the Best Feature Film in Malayalam at the 67th National Awards on Monday. This isn’t something new to him as he previously won the award for Kanchivaram in 2007. Sounding as cool as a cucumber, he says, “When Kanchivaram won, I knew it was coming because that’s an arty film. With Marakkar winning the award, I am delighted because this is a proper commercial film. There were several discussions that took place between me and Mohanlal before it became a complete product. I have put 40 years of experience into this film. When it releases on May 13, it will be nothing short of a spectacle.” The director says that each scene was shot twice. “It is a Pan-Indian movie that will release in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. We have dubbed it in other languages but we shot each scene twice. Once in Malayalam and then in Tamil. So, we had to bring in that perfection and our team worked on it for the last three years. I can’t wait to present it to you,” he reveals.





Priyadarshan himself was a part of the National Award jury three years ago. “I have been a part of the process and I know how it works. Winning a National Award isn’t as easy as people outside think. South films sweat it out in the panel as there are more people from the north. Among all the panel members there will hardly be four people from the south,” the ace director tells us. “The kind of arguments that take place before justifying why a film or an actor deserves a National award is a tedious process. This year 416 films I believe have competed in various categories and the ones that were announced made it. That’s National award for you,” he adds with a smile. Priyadarshan concludes saying, “I am equally happy for Asuran and congratulate the team for winning the award.” Produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas, in association with Confident Group, and Moonshot Entertainments Marakkar boasts a star ensemble of Mohanlal, Pranav Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja, Sunil Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Nedumudi Venu and Ashok Selvan.



