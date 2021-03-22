Mon, Mar 22, 2021

67th National Awards: Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush win acting honours

Published: Mar 22,202107:30 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

In a year heavily dominated by Hindi films, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan won the Best Direction award for Bahattar Hoorain.

File Photo: IANS
File Photo: IANS
New Delhi:
Kangana Ranaut was declared Best Actress for her performances in the Hindi films Manikarnika and Panga at the  67th National Film Awards that were announced in the city on Monday. Manoj Bajpayee, for the Hindi film Bhonsle, and Dhanush, for his role in the Tamil film Asuran, were jointly declared Best Actor.

In a year heavily dominated by Hindi films, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan won the Best Direction award for Bahattar Hoorain. The Best Feature Film award went to Priyadarshan's lavish Malayalam historical drama, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. 
 
The 67th edition of the awards were organised by Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The ceremony was scheduled to be held in May 2020 but had to be postponed owing to the Covid pandemic.
 
 
Here is the complete list of winners:
 
FEATURE FILMS
 
Best Feature Film: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)
 
Best Direction: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan (Bahattar Hoorain)
 
 
Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika, Panga)
 
Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle) and Dhanush (Asuran)
 
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi (The Tashkent Files)
 
Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe)
 
 
Best Children's Film: Kastoori (Hindi)
 
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Director: Helen (Malayalam)
 
Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)
 
 
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
 
Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami
 
Best Tulu Film: Pingara
 
Best Paniya Film: Kenjira
 
Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad
 
Best Khasi Film: Lewduh
 
Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti
 
Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan The Maze
 
Best Telugu Film: Jersey
 
Best Tamil Film: Asuran 
 
Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
 
Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita
 
Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
 
Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
 
Best Marathi Film: Bardo
 
Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
 
Best Kannada Film: Akshi
 
Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa: Who Never Surrender
 
 
Best Lyrics: Kolaambi 
 
Best Music Direction (Songs): Viswasam 
 
Best Music Direction: Jyeshthoputro 
 
Best Playback Singer (Female): Savani Ravindra (Bardo) 
 
Best Male PLayback Singer: B. Praak for Teri mitti (Kesari)
 
 
Best Stunts: Avane Srimannarayana 
 
Best Choreography: Maharshi 
 
Best Special Effects: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham 
 
Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size-7 
 
 
Best Make-Up Artist: Helen 
 
Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal
 
Best Editing: Jersey 
 
Best Audiography: Lewduh 
 
Best Screenplay Original Screenplay: Jyeshthoputro
 
Best Adapted Screenplay: Gumnaami
 
Best Dialogue Writer: The Tashkent Files 
 
Best Cinematography: Jallikattu 
 
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial
 
Most Film-Friendly State: Sikkim
 
Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal Of Love In Cinema by Sanjay Suri
 
Special mention: Cinema Paharana Manus written by Ashok Rane and Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa -- Prerane Prabhava by PR Ramadasa Naidu
 
Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay
 
 
NON-FEATURE FILM CATEGORY
 
Best Direction: Sudhanshu Saria (Knock Knock Knock)
 
Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole 
 
Best Short Fiction Film: Custody 
 
Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream 
 
Best Animation Film: Radha 
 
Best Narration: Sir David Attenborough (Wild Karnataka)
 
Best Editing: Arjun Gourisaria (Shut Up Sona)
 
Best Audiography: Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya (Radha) 
 
Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Saptarshi Sarkar (Rahas) 
 
Best Cinematography: Savita Singh (Sonsi)
 
Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies 
 
Best Investigative Film: Jakkal
 
Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka 
 
Best Education Film: Apples and Oranges 
 
Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights; Ladli 
 
Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours 
 
Best Promotional Film: The Shower 
 
Best Art and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)
 
Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember 
 
Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva The Essence of Being A Nomad 

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Khisa 

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations