'Silsila' and 'Kabhi Kabhie' writer Sagar Sarhadi no more

Mumbai :

Poet, lyricist, scriptwriter Javed Akhtar tweeted: "Sagar Sarhadi a veteran theater and film writer who wrote films like Kabhi Kabhi, Noori and directed Baazaar has passed away. My heart felt condolences to the late bachelor's nephew Ramesh Talwar."





Sarhadi passed away late Sunday night after several days in ICU.





Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff confirmed the death sharing a monochrome picture on social media, which he captioned: "Will Miss You...... R.I.P."





Filmmaker Hansal Mehta too paid his tribute on Twitter. He wrote: "Rest in peace Sagar Sarhadi saahab."





Sarhadi began his career in Bollywood writing dialogues for the 1971 film Anubhav, starring Sanjeev Kumar and Tanuja, but he shot to fame a few years later when he wrote Yash Chopra's 1978 multistarrer romantic drama Kabhi Kabhie. The film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhi Gulzar, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, and Waheeda Rehman, is still remembered for its powerful story, performances and songs.





Sarhadi's other memorable works as a writer include Doosra Aadmi (1977), Inkar (1977), Silsila (1981), Lorie (1984).





He wrote the screenplay of Chandni (1989) that was another blockbuster starring Sridevi, Rishi Kpoor and Vinod Mehra -- all four now no more, besides director Yash Chopra, who also passed away a few years back.





Then there was Deewana (1992), Rang (1993), and Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), where he was associated as dialogue writer or screenwriter.





Sarhadi made his directorial debut with Bazaar in 1982. The social drama stars Naseeruddin Shah, Smita Patil and Farooq Shaikh, and had memorable music.





He went on to direct Agla Mausam in 1988 and the TV series Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan in 1997.





His last film as director was Chausar. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amruta Subhash, the film released in 2018.





Sarhadi was born Ganga Sagar Talwar on May 11, 1983 in Baffa, Abbottabad, now in Pakistan, and he came to Delhi when he was 12. Before writing for films, he started out penning Urdu short stories and plays.



