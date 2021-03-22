Playing dual role in debut was indeed exciting: Prerna Khanna

Chennai :

“Coming from an army background I was completely alien to Tamil cinema when the project began. I was enacting lines and was emoting from whatever little Tamil I knew. That was the only challenge but I was still happy to learn the nuances of the language. Else, I enjoyed working in Dola,” Prerna tells DT Next.





The actress says that she was in isolation through the film’s shoot. “To remain in the skin of the character I rehearsed in front of the mirror several times. It isn’t easy to stay the character all day long. So I prepped by being alone and getting my dialogues right. After all, acting is all about being versatile, justifying the character we play on-screen and convincing the audience,” she adds. Prerna also opens up that she had inhibitions of being stereotyped in playing a ghost in her debut. “Not everyone gets to play dual roles in debut film. I was excited about it.In fact I was waiting that my acting is recognised in the films that I take up and Dola has laid a solid platform for that,” the actress remarks. Pulling off dubbing in her debut film and also being new to the language Prerna says, “I had my own qualms initially and I realised that my voice would add more authenticity to the role than someone else dubbing for it. I am glad that it received a positive response.” Talking about her upcoming projects, she says, “I am awaiting the release of Verenna Vendum by May that has Naren and Tharshan as my co-stars. I play the role of a village girl, something different than Dola. I play a Chennai girl with traditional roots. I have also listened to a couple of scripts and haven’t decided on them yet,” she concludes.