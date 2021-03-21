Jared Leto feels 'Joker' much more evolved in 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'

Los Angeles :

The 49-year-old actor reprised the role of the iconic villaina"from the Batman comics-- for the four-hour long version of 'Justice League' by filmmaker Zack Snyder and feels Joker evolved from the time Leto played the role for the first time in David Ayer's Suicide Squad, in 2016, including Joker's looks.





"I think it's an evolution, there's some years apart (between the two). When you work with different directors they bring out different things in you," he said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", as reported by femalefirst.co.uk.





Jared had previously revealed that he loved working with Snyder on the project, describing the filmmaker as "madman" and a "warrior".



