Sun, Mar 21, 2021

Jared Leto feels 'Joker' much more evolved in 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'

Published: Mar 21,202108:35 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto, who plays the role of Joker--the character from DC Comics-- in the DC cinematic universe, feels his character was more evolved in the recently released film, 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'.

Los Angeles:
The 49-year-old actor reprised the role of the iconic villaina"from the Batman comics-- for the four-hour long version of 'Justice League' by filmmaker Zack Snyder and feels Joker evolved from the time Leto played the role for the first time in David Ayer's Suicide Squad, in 2016, including Joker's looks.

"I think it's an evolution, there's some years apart (between the two). When you work with different directors they bring out different things in you," he said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", as reported by femalefirst.co.uk.

Jared had previously revealed that he loved working with Snyder on the project, describing the filmmaker as "madman" and a "warrior".

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations