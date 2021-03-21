Parineeti reveals what she does when left 'alone in van'

Mumbai :

Parineeti posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen taking a mirror selfie dressed in an oversized pink T-shirt and black pants.





"When they leave me alone in the vana" Parineeti wrote as the caption.





Speaking about her work, Parineeti was recently seen in the digitally released movie "The Girl On The Train".





Her latest release also includes "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", directed by Dibakar Banerjee.





She is currently gearing up for her next "Saina", a sports biography based on badminton ace Saina Nehwal.





"Saina" is directed by Amole Gupte and set to release on March 26.



