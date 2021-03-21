Mark Lewis Jones, Alexander Vlahos and Jessica Reynolds join 'Outlander' season 6

Los Angeles :

The upcoming chapter will be a continuation of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie's (Sam Heughan) fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America, reported Deadline.





"Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina - and perhaps most significantly - during a period of dramatic political upheaval.





"The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which - as Claire knows all too well - is unwittingly marching towards Revolution," the official logline of the new season read.





The newly added trio will play members of the Christie family.





Jones will essay the role of Tom Christie, a fellow Ardsmuir prisoner and devout Protestant, arrives on Fraser's Ridge seeking a place to settle.





Vlahos will play Allan Christie, who travels to the Ridge with his father Tom and his spirited young sister Malva, played by Reynolds.





Based on Diana Gabaldon's popular "Outlander" book series, the Starz show has also been renewed for a seventh season. The fifth season aired from February to May 2020.





The series is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.