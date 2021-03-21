Hostel will bring young crowd to theatres: Sumanth

Director Sumanth Radhakrishnan talks to us in the middle of the dubbing of his upcoming film Hostel that has Ashok Selvan and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead roles.
Chennai: “It was totally a fun experience. We are dubbing for the film and couldn’t control laughing as we revisit those scenes again,” Sumanth told DT Next. He said that he sees Hostel as the right film that could bring the young audience back to theatres. “Any youngster or even a middle-aged person could relate to their college and hostel life and the fun they had. I am sure that the film will bring them to theatres,” he added. Talking about the release plans, Sumanth said, “We have completed the majority of the shoot. There is only a song left to be shot. Once we finish that, we are aiming for a May release.” Produced by Trident Arts Ravindran, Hostel has its music by Bobo Sashi.
