RGV’s D Company release postponed

Chennai :

The film, which is said to be based on the life of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, stars Ashwat Kanth in the lead role, while the actor’s younger brother Rudr Kanth will essay the role of Dawood’s late elder brother Shabir Ibrahim Kaskar.





Varma took to Twitter to post the update, tweeting: “Due to the sudden severe covid rise in many parts of the country and also amid continuous news of new lockdowns, we at SPARK decided to postpone the release of D COMPANY ..A new date will be announced ASAP #DCompany @SparkSagar1.”





The filmmaker had shared the first look of the film in January and called it the “mother of all gangster films”. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.