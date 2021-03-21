Bala to do a film for OTT platform soon

National award-winning filmmaker Bala hasn’t been in the scheme of things in Kollywood after his unceremonious exit from Varmaa.

Chennai : There were talks that he would be directing Arya and Atharvaa in his next. However, that project failed to materialise. The latest we hear is that the director will now make a film for the leading OTT platform Netflix that will go on floors in April. A source in the know told DT Next, “Though he has a film with GV Prakash, he will first direct this OTT film in a quick time. The story will be written by a leading screenwriter while Bala will only handle the direction. An official announcement on the project will be made by Netflix soon.” If things fall in place, this will be the first time that Bala will be directing a story that is not his own (barring Varmaa).