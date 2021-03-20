Kartik Aaryan gearing up for 'something big'

Mumbai :

The actor, who is currently shooting for "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", uploaded a picture on Instagram, where he is seen in the gym with his trainers.





"Training for something big #NextFilm #SuperPumped," he wrote with the picture.





Kartik recently informed his followers that actress Tabu had joined the shoot of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

He had posted a picture and captioned it: "Welcome back @tabutiful Ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @kiaraaliaadvani @aneesbazmee @muradkhetani."





The film, which also stars Kiara Advani, is directed by Anees Bazmee. The film's shoot was delayed several times due to Covid.