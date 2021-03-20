Hit combo of Kaavalthurai Ungal Nanban joins hands again

Chennai :

Directed by RDM, the film had VJ Suresh and Raveena Ravi in lead roles. The latest is that Suresh and RDM have joined hands for the third time for a project. Talking about this, RDM said, “After the success of Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban, I wanted to come up with films that will encourage the audience to come to theatres. While KUN revolved around a man who is taken for a ride by cops, this film will have Suresh playing a police official.” Talking about the cast and crew of the film, RDM said, “We are in talks with some leading heroines for the female lead, KS Vishnu Shri will be cinematographer, and Dinesh Ponraj will handle the edits. We will announce the music director once it is finalised.” The yet-to-be-titled movie will be jointly produced by Premnath Chidambaram of Preniss International (OPC) Pvt. Ltd and White Moon Talkies. “We will be shooting across Chennai, Puducherry, and Kodaikanal and are aiming to go on floors in the next couple of months,” the director concluded.