Kamal likely to move on to Papanasam 2 after Vikram

Chennai :

Post elections, sources say that the actor will immediately begin shooting for Vikram that will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. “Kamal Haasan will focus on Vikram post elections. After finishing Vikram, he has plans to act in Papanasam 2 that will be directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Sripriya. This means that his film Thalaivan Irukkiran that was supposedly produced by Lyca Productions is dropped.” The fate of both Kamal Haasan films, Indian 2 and Thalaivan Irukkiran is uncertain. “While Kamal and Shankar are ready to resume Indian 2, Lyca is yet to give the nod. Lyca has moved on to other projects while Shankar has started the pre-production for his next with Ram Charan. We also hear that Meena, who played Mohanlal’s wife in Drishyam will be cast opposite Kamal Haasan in Papanasam 2.





Jeethu Joseph too had expressed his interest in directing a sequel to Papanasam. The official announcement will be made once Kamal Haasan finishes Vikram later this year.